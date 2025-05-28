Advertisement
Two earthquakes in nearly 30 minutes jolt Manipur's Churachandpur and Noney

Earthquake in Manipur: The earthquake occurred at a depth of 40 kilometers. In a statement shared on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 5.2, On: 28/05/2025 01:54:29 IST, Lat: 24.46 N, Long: 93.70 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur."

Churachandpur (Manipur) :

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Manipur's Churachandpur on Wednesday (May 28), the National Center of Seismology (NCS) said. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 1:54 am at latitude 24.46 N, and longitude 93.70 E.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 40 kilometers. In a statement shared on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 5.2, On: 28/05/2025 01:54:29 IST, Lat: 24.46 N, Long: 93.70 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Churachandpur, Manipur."

Earthquake jolts Manipur's Noney

Meanwhile, another earthquake of magnitude 2.5 on the Richter Scale jolted Manipur's Noney on Wednesday (May 28), the National Center of Seismology (NCS) said. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:26 am at latitude 24.53 N, and longitude 93.50 E.

In a statement shared on X, the NCS stated, "EQ of M: 2.5, On: 28/05/2025 02:26:10 IST, Lat: 24.53 N, Long: 93.50 E, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur."

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. More details are awaited in this regard. 

