Amit Shah to table resolution in Rajya Sabha for six-month extension of President's rule in Manipur The Centre is set to extend President's Rule in Manipur by six months from August 13, 2025, amid ongoing ethnic tensions and efforts to restore stability and explore political solutions.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to present a resolution in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, seeking parliamentary approval for a six-month extension of President’s Rule in Manipur. The extension, if passed, will take effect from August 13, 2025.

According to an official notice circulated on Thursday, the resolution reads: "That this House approves the continuance in force of the Proclamation dated the 13th February, 2025 in respect of Manipur, issued under Article 356 of the Constitution by the President, for a further period of six months with effect from 13th August, 2025."

President's Rule was first imposed in Manipur on February 13, 2025, days after former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned amid growing pressure from BJP legislators belonging to the Meitei community. His resignation came just ahead of a scheduled no-confidence motion in the state assembly. The BJP-led government failed to reach a consensus on his successor, prompting the Centre to recommend President's Rule.

The state remains under suspended animation, with its legislative assembly's term valid until 2027. As per Article 356(3) of the Indian Constitution, President’s Rule can be extended every six months with Parliament’s approval, for a maximum of three years.

The extension request comes against the backdrop of continuing ethnic tensions and violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, which erupted in May 2023. The conflict has left over 250 people dead and displaced more than 60,000, many of whom remain in relief camps across the state.

Security forces on Thursday arrested eight militants belonging to various banned outfits during operations in Imphal West, Bishnupur, Tengnoupal, and Chandel districts. Authorities say such operations are ongoing in fringe and vulnerable areas to prevent further outbreaks of violence.

Earlier this year, 21 NDA MLAs from Manipur wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Shah, urging the immediate restoration of an elected government. They expressed concern that President’s Rule had failed to restore normalcy, and warned that public discontent could escalate.

The Centre is expected to push through the extension as part of its ongoing efforts to stabilise the volatile situation in Manipur and explore long-term political solutions for peace. During this extended period of President’s Rule, the central government aims to restore law and order and evaluate the feasibility of conducting Assembly elections at an appropriate time.