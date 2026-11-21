Imphal:

At least 15 people, while more than 300 others have been hospitalised in three days allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Manipur's Chandel district, officials said on Friday. According to available information, the affected individuals are mostly local residents from Chakpi Karong and surrounding areas of Chandel district, ranging from adults to middle-aged people.

Over 300 undergoing treatment

Over 300 patients from Chandel district have been admitted to various hospitals after falling ill following the consumption of spurious liquor. Several of those admitted to the hospital displayed symptoms associated with methanol poisoning, suspected to have resulted from consuming locally brewed liquor contaminated with the toxic substance.

Sumil Langhu from the Chandel District Headquarters told news agency ANI that the outbreak had unfolded over the past two to three days. "So far, 15 people have died as of this evening, as far as my knowledge is concerned. Right now at Shija, we have 150 patients who have come for tests, and many more patients are also at Babina undergoing the same treatment. This is a very unfortunate incident, but with the support that we received today from our honourable CM, we are very happy with the financial assistance that he has assured us."

A police official said the first reported death was that of a 50-year-old man, identified as Hrangbung Beruwng Anal, who died at his residence in Nungpan village on Wednesday night. Further deaths were reported on Thursday and Friday in different villages of Chandel district. The victims reportedly died either while being taken to hospitals or at nearby Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

Adulterated liquor reportedly procured from Sugnu

Chandel District Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Kumar, in a report submitted to Deputy Commissioner Mamoni Doley, said the adulterated liquor allegedly consumed by the victims had been purchased from Sugnu in the neighbouring Kakching district.

The mountainous Chandel district shares an unfenced border with Myanmar.

The exact cause of the deaths is yet to be medically established and remains under investigation, the official said. He also said that there was no known local brewing or manufacturing of local wine in Chandel district. The circumstances surrounding the deaths are being treated with utmost seriousness, the official added.

Administration issues public health advisory

A district administration official said the public had been advised to exercise extreme caution following reports of deaths suspected to be linked to the consumption of adulterated liquor in Chakpikarong subdivision and adjoining areas of Chandel district.

"Members of the public are strongly advised to refrain from consuming locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin, particularly from suspected sources in the affected areas, until further notice," an official statement said. It added that the exact cause of the deaths is yet to be medically and scientifically established and is under investigation.

The Chandel district administration, as a precautionary measure, has issued seven-point advisories in the interest of public health and safety. The advisory includes refraining from consuming locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin, particularly from suspected sources in the affected areas, until further notice.

"Any person experiencing vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, breathing difficulty or other unusual symptoms following alcohol consumption should immediately seek medical attention at the nearest health facility," the advisory said.

CM visit hospitals

A senior official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited two hospitals in Imphal West and Imphal East districts on Friday to enquire about the condition of patients undergoing treatment after consuming adulterated liquor.

During the visits, Singh interacted with doctors and hospital authorities and reviewed the treatment being provided to the patients. He assured them that the state government would extend all necessary support to those receiving medical care and wished them a speedy recovery.

Describing the incident as unfortunate, the Chief Minister said that appropriate action would be taken. He directed the concerned authorities to conduct an inquiry to identify those responsible.

Singh also said that the culprits would be arrested soon. He added that a medical team comprising specialists in general medicine, along with essential medicines, had been sent to Chandel district to deal with the emerging situation.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Health Department officials and other senior government functionaries during the visits.

(With ANI, IANS inputs)

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