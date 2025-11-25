Zubeen Garg's death 'plain and simple murder': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes big claim The special investigation team (SIT) that has been probing into the circumstances of Garg's death have added murder charges to the case. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that the singer's death was 'plain and simple murder'.

New Delhi:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday told the assembly that Zubeen Garg's death while swimming in the sea in Singapore is a case of "plain and simple murder".

Sarma was speaking in the assembly during a discussion under an adjournment motion moved by the opposition on the singer's death. The motion was allowed by the Speaker at the request of the chief minister.

Sarma said they never opposed the adjournment motion on Garg's death case. "Today we haven't opposed the adjournment motion to respect Zubeen Garg, we support this. Zubeen Garg died on September 19, 2025 and next day on September 20 we registered the first FIR," Sarma said during the assembly.

"On the first day we suspect that, Zubeen Garg's death is not a natural death. We registered the FIR under Section 61, 105, 106 of BNS on September 20, 2025. During the preliminary investigation, Assam police sure that it is not Culpable homicide, it is a plain and simple murder.

"Within two days of the incident, the Assam Government prayers to the court that, this incident is a murder and prayer that Section 103 should be added along with Section 61, 105, 106 of BNS and after discussion the court has accepted our prayer and the court permitted to add the Section 103. This is a case of murder from day 3. If we didn't add Section 103, then all accused might get bail," he added.

"Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Amritprava Mahanta who are currently in jail only because of murder case. This case has been registered under Section 61, 105, 106 and 103 of BNS. This is a plain and simple case of murder. That is the case of SIT," added CM Sarma.

The Assam CM stated that the Singapore authority has handed the post-mortem report to Guwahati medical college. "During this period Assam police has received the post-mortem report from the Singapore authority and sent the Singapore post-mortem report to Guwahati Medical College to examine the both post-mortem report. We received the final report from Guwahati Medical College on November 5. We have recorded statements of 252 people and arrested 7 people so far," added CM Sarma.

The special investigation team (SIT) that has been probing into the circumstances of Garg's death have added murder charges to the case. Meanwhile, Sarma said, "one of the accused killed Garg and others helped him.

Four to five people are being booked in the murder case."