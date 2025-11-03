Zubeen Garg was 'murdered' in Singapore, charge-sheet to be filed by December 8: Himanta Biswa Sarma However, Himanta Biswa Sarma did not provide much details or any evidence showing Zubeen Garg was 'murdered'. The singer had died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

Tezpur:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday made a shocking claim that Zubeen Garg was 'murdered' in Singapore, saying cultural icon's death was not an accident. Speaking to reporters in Tezpur, he also said that a charge-sheet regarding the case will be filed by December 8.

However, he did not provide much details or any evidence showing Garg was 'murdered'. The singer had died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

"I am not terming it an accident. The charge-sheet in Zubeen Garg's murder case needs to be submitted by December 17. I have set a target to submit it by December 8. We are ready now," Sarma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police is currently probing Garg's death. Recently, a two-member team of the Assam Police - which included CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel - had visited Singapore to probe Garg's death.

During its visit, the team had interacted with several individuals linked to the case.

Sarma said the state will have to seek an approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to file charge-sheet as the case has taken place abroad. He said the SIT will likely write to the MHA in the next three to four days, seeking an approval from it.

"If any incident takes place abroad, an approval is required from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Yesterday, I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to get an approval soon," PTI quoted Sarma as saying. "Then, we will file the charge-sheet."

So far, seven people have been arrested in connection with Garg's death. This includes cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, and his Personal Security Officers (PSOs) Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya. All of them have been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are currently in judicial custody.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is also probing Garg's death, but in a statement issued on October 17, it said the preliminary investigation does not show any sign of foul play. However, the SPF had said that it may take three more months to complete the investigation.