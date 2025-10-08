Zubeen Garg's cousin, an Assam Police DSP, arrested in connection with singer's death Zubeen Garg died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the NorthEast India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.

Guwahati:

In a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the suspicious death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore last month, authorities on Wednesday arrested his cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, a senior officer said. Sandipan Garg, a deputy SP and a cousin of the singer, was present with him during the alleged drowning incident in the island country.

The apprehended police officer was interrogated several times in the last few days over the singer's death. "We have arrested Sandipan Garg. Now, we are doing the necessary legal formalities," CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta told news agency PTI.

"Our team has taken him to a court here. We will seek police remand," another senior officer said.

This is the fifth arrest in the case. The others arrested in connection with the case are North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members - Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta. The four others, who were arrested earlier in connection with the case, are now in police custody.

Zubeen was poisoned, claims singer's bandmate

Zubeen's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who has been arrested by the police, claimed that the singer was poisoned by his manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta in Singapore. Notably, Sharma, along with Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta, has also been arrested and sent to a 14-day police remand.

As per the 'Detailed Grounds of Arrest' or remand note, which has been accessed by news agency PTI, Goswami told officials that a "conspiracy was formulated to portray" Zubeen's death as accidental. It also said that Sharma had displayed "suspicious conduct".

"He (Goswami) alleged that Shri Sharma and Shri Shyamkanu Mahanta had poisoned the victim and deliberately chosen a foreign venue to conceal their conspiracy. Shri Sharma also instructed him not to share the yacht videos with anyone," the note stated, as reported by PTI.

Zubeen Garg's death and controversy

The 52-year-old singer died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore. The popular singer was cremated on the outskirts of Guwahati with full state honours on Tuesday. The cremation took place in Kamarkuchi after a second autopsy carried out to rule out foul play in his death.

The investigation into the singer’s demise was launched in response to public demand, allegations of wrongdoing, and the need for transparency in the probe into his untimely passing.

The Assam government has also constituted a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of Zubeen, who died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore while swimming in the sea.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Zubeen Garg death: Wife Garima Saikia demands 'ultimate punishment' for guilty amid poisoning claims

Also Read: Centre invokes Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Singapore over Zubeen Garg death