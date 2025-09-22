Zubeen Garg funeral procession: Will schools, colleges and shops remain open in Assam tomorrow? Zubeen Garg funeral procession: Garg's autopsy would be conducted again on Tuesday at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the presence of a doctor from the AIIMS Guwahati.

Guwahati:

The funeral of musician Zubeen Garg, who passed away last week in Singapore, will take place on Tuesday in Assam's Kamrup, announced the state government on Monday. Besides, it said that all schools and colleges will also remain closed across the state on Tuesday in view of Garg's funeral.

All state government offices in the Kamrup district will also stay shut on Tuesday, the Assam government noted.

"In view of the State Funeral of Late Zubeen Garg, Eminent Singer, Filmmaker and Cultural Icon at Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, Kamrup (Metro) District on 23/09/2025 (forenoon), the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare that all Educational Institutions across the State, including Universities along with all the State Government Offices within Kamrup (M) District shall remain closed for the entire day of 23.09.2025 in larger public interest," said the Assam government in its order.

Garg's autopsy to be conducted again

Garg's autopsy would be conducted again on Tuesday ahead of his funeral amid claims of foul play, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The autopsy would be conducted at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the presence of a doctor from the AIIMS Guwahati.

For the autopsy, Garg's body will be brought to the GMCH at 7.30 am, and the procedure is expected to be completed in a couple of hours. Following this, his body will be brought to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex again, following which his last rites will be conducted.

"It (second postmortem) is not a demand from the public but from certain fringe elements, and we have decided to conduct it with his wife's consent," said Sarma. "We do not want to create any controversy over Zubeen, so this decision was taken."

Garg's cremation

Garg's cremation will take place at the Kamarkuchi NC village. The cremation site is located on a 3.3-acre government land. Sarma said Assam Police officials will be pallbearers of Garg's coffin from the national highway, adjacent to Kamarkuchi, to the cremation site.

The state government has also ordered that the highway to Jorabat will remain closed to vehicular traffic for Garg's funeral. A dry day for Tuesday has also been announced, it said.