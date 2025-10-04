Zubeen Garg death: Wife Garima Saikia demands 'ultimate punishment' for guilty amid poisoning claims Zubeen Garg death: The singer's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, has demanded the 'ultimate punishment' for those who are found guilty for her husband's demise. Her remarks come after Zubeen bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami alleged that the singer was poisoned in Singapore.

Guwahati:

Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg, said on Saturday that that if someone has done 'something wrong', then the 'ultimate punishment' should be given to that person, as she demanded justice for her husband. However, Garima said she has faith in the legal system, expressing hopes that the government will do the right thing.

"Whatever the Government has decided, legal system has decided is in the right direction. Because it's a case of Zubeen. It's not just another person. I have faith in the legal system. They will do the right thing," news agency ANI quoted Garima as saying. "They should do everything needful for Zubeen Garg's justice... If someone has done something wrong and is proven guilty, the ultimate punishment should be given to that person... Zubeen Garg has to get justice."

Zubeen was poisoned, claims singer's bandmate

Garima's remarks come after Zubeen's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, who has been arrested by the police, claimed that the singer was poisoned by his manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta in Singapore. Notably, Sharma, along with Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta, has also been arrested and sent to 14-day police remand.

As per the 'Detailed Grounds of Arrest' or remand note, which has been accessed by news agency PTI, Goswami told officials that a "conspiracy was formulated to portray" Zubeen's death as accidental. It also said that Sharma had displayed "suspicious conduct".

"He (Goswami) alleged that Shri Sharma and Shri Shyamkanu Mahanta had poisoned the victim and deliberately chosen a foreign venue to conceal their conspiracy. Shri Sharma also instructed him not to share the yacht videos with anyone," the note stated, as reported by PTI.

Police hand over second post-mortem report to Garima

Meanwhile, the Assam Police on Saturday handed over the second post-mortem report to Garima. "An officer from the SIT went to Garima's house in Kahilipara area of Guwahati to hand over the (second) report," a CID source told PTI.

The Assam government has also constituted a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of Zubeen, who died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore while swimming in the sea.