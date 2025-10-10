Zubeen Garg death: Singer's two bodyguards arrested over fiscal irregularities Zubeen Garg death: Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya were serving as personal security officers (PSOs) of Garg, who died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19.

Guwahati:

The Assam Police on Friday arrested Zubeen Garg's two bodyguards, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya, over fiscal irregularities. The development comes days after the two were suspended and questioned after the officials noticed several discrepancies.

So far, seven people have been arrested by the police.

Bora and Baishya were serving as personal security officers (PSOs) of Garg, who died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19. Earlier, officials had detected financial transactions of more than Rs 1.1 crore in their back accounts, drawing suspicion after which they were questioned.

"We found financial irregularities in their bank accounts. One PSO's account shows Rs 70 lakh, while Rs 45 lakh was detected in the other's account. This amount of financial transaction is much above their known salary income," CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta told news agency PTI.

Assam Police DSP arrested

Earlier on Wednesday, the police arrested Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg and was sent to seven-day police custody. The DSP is also a cousin of the late singer and was present with Garg when the incident took place in Singapore. "We have arrested Sandipan Garg. Now, we are doing the necessary legal formalities," said Gupta.

Earlier, North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members - Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta - were apprehended. They are now in police custody.

The apprehended police officer, who was working as the co-district in-charge superintendent of Boko-Chhaygaon in Kamrup district, was interrogated several times in the last few days over the singer's death in Singapore last month.

Sandipan, an Assam Police Services (APS) officer of the 2022 batch, had cleared the Public Service Commission's Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota. However, his father is reportedly an officer of a PSU fertiliser company, based in Namrup in Dibrugarh district.

(With inputs from PTI)