Zubeen Garg death case: Five accused sent to 14-day judicial custody, violence erupts outside Baksa jail

Guwahati:

Five people arrested in connection with the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore last month were on Wednesday sent to 14 days' judicial custody after their police remand ended. Soon after, protests outside Baksa District Jail turned violent as a mob pelted stones at the convoy carrying the accused.

Five accused shifted to Baksa jail

Those sent to judicial custody include Shyamkanu Mahanta, chief organiser of the North East India Festival (NEIF); Siddhartha Sharma, Zubeen’s manager; Sandipan Garg, his cousin and a suspended Assam Police DSP; and two of Zubeen’s personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Prabin (Paresh) Baishya.

The Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) ordered that the accused be shifted to a jail with fewer prisoners for safety concerns. Accordingly, authorities decided to send them to the newly inaugurated Baksa District Jail at Mussalpur, which currently has no inmates.

Stone pelting and protests outside jail

Tension flared on Wednesday afternoon as the convoy carrying the accused reached Baksa Jail. Hundreds of people demanding justice for Zubeen Garg gathered outside and some among them began pelting stones at the vehicles. Visuals showed protesters chasing the convoy as it entered the jail premises.

Police and security forces were deployed to control the situation and prevent further escalation.

Background of the case

Mahanta and Sharma were arrested on October 1 in Delhi and charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence. Murder charges were added later.

Zubeen’s cousin, DSP Sandipan Garg, was arrested on October 8, suspended from service the same day, and was on the yacht with the singer during his final moments. The two PSOs were arrested on October 10. All five were interrogated by the SIT formed by the Assam government to probe the singer’s death on September 19 in Singapore.

Two more still in police custody

Two others — Zubeen’s co-musicians, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta — remain in police custody till October 17. The CID has also initiated a separate investigation against Mahanta for alleged organised financial crimes and benami property dealings.

Zubeen Garg’s death has sparked widespread outrage across Assam, with fans and civil society demanding a transparent and fair investigation.