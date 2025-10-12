Zubeen Garg death case: CID has definite angle after viscera report, Singapore Police seek vital information Zubeen Garg death case: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the Singapore Police have sent important queries to Zubeen Garg’s family as part of their ongoing investigation into the singer’s death.

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) now has a "definite angle" in the case of singer Zubeen Garg's death following the receipt of the viscera report from the Central Forensic Laboratory in Delhi. The report was sent to the panel of doctors at Guwahati Medical College, which conducted the singer's post-mortem, and will be presented to the court soon. Sarma expressed confidence that the entire chronology of the case will be revealed within a few days. Additionally, four more Assamese expatriates who reportedly witnessed Garg's last moments in Singapore are expected to arrive in Guwahati to record their statements.​

Singapore Police seek vital information

The Chief Minister also revealed that Singapore Police sent important queries to Zubeen Garg's family as part of their active investigation. The Assam government has collected and forwarded the necessary information to Singapore authorities, who are investigating the case seriously. While Sarma did not specify the exact details sought by Singapore, he affirmed strong cooperation between Assam and Singapore police under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT). The Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues to rigorously follow all leads.​

Ongoing investigation and arrests

The SIT has arrested seven individuals connected to the case, including Garg’s cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg, North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, two band members, and his personal security officers. Several members of the Assamese expatriate community in Singapore have been summoned but many have yet to appear. The police rejected requests for video conferencing from the expatriates, insisting on in-person statements. The investigation also focuses on suspicious financial transactions totaling over Rs 1.1 crore found in the accounts of the arrested security personnel. The Assam CM expressed optimism that increased cooperation from expatriates and ongoing moral pressure will yield positive results shortly.​

Community support and legal process

The emotional incident continues to evoke strong reactions from the Assamese community and beyond, who demand justice for the music icon. The investigation spans multiple jurisdictions, highlighting international legal cooperation and forensic diligence. The Singapore police have classified the matter as a coroner’s case, implying investigation under suspicious circumstances. Assam officials remain vigilant, with queries still pending from Singapore authorities related to the crime scene and witness statements. The CID-SIT aims to complete the charge sheet within the legal deadlines, bringing closure to this high-profile case.​

This ongoing investigation into Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death highlights the complexities of cross-border criminal probes and the collective pursuit of truth and justice for a beloved cultural figure.​