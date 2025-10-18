Zubeen Garg death case: Assam Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia urges Singapore PM for transparent inquiry Saikia raised concerns about negligence and possible hiding of important health information by Garg’s companions. He urged Singapore authorities to cooperate fully with Indian and Assam police investigations and to make all findings public.

Guwahati:

Assam’s Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has written an urgent letter to Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, demanding a transparent and independent coroner’s inquiry into the untimely death of celebrated Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Garg passed away on September 19, 2025, while attending the 4th North East India Festival (NEIF) in Singapore.

In his letter, Saikia expressed deep distress over the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death during a private yacht party in Singapore. He highlighted concerns over negligence and possible concealment of critical medical information related to Garg’s diagnosed seizure condition. Despite medical advice to avoid water-related activities, Garg reportedly participated in swimming without adequate medical supervision or proper flotation devices. Witness testimonies and video evidence suggest Garg removed his life vest before entering the water, raising serious questions about duty of care and safety protocols.

Concerns of negligence and concealment

Saikia accused Garg’s manager, accompanist, and event organiser of deliberately withholding vital health details from the yacht crew and emergency responders, potentially contributing to the tragedy. He also questioned whether the Singapore Police were fully informed of Garg’s medical condition when they responded to the distress call, fearing that the incident may have been prematurely labelled as a simple accident, obscuring possible foul play.

The Assam leader urged the Singapore government to conduct a full and independent coroner’s inquiry under the Coroners Act 2010 and to facilitate cooperation between Singaporean authorities, the Indian High Commission, and Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case in India. He also called for the public release of all investigation findings to ensure transparency and justice for millions of grieving fans.

Protests, arrests and ongoing investigation in Assam

Meanwhile, tensions remain high in Assam following violent protests during the transfer of five accused individuals linked to Garg’s death to Baksa district jail. Nine people have been arrested, and a manhunt is underway for others involved. The accused include NEIF chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg, and personal security officers.

Police used baton charges and tear gas to control the protests, which involved stone-pelting and vehicle torching. Internet services were temporarily suspended in the area, with prohibitory orders still in effect around Mushalpur town.

A 10-member Assam Police SIT continues to investigate the circumstances of Garg’s death, working alongside judicial processes in both Assam and Singapore.