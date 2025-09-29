Assam govt urges Centre to invoke Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty with Singapore over Zubeen Garg death The 52-year-old singer died by drowning in the sea in Singapore on September 19, plunging the entire state into deep mourning as lakhs of people came out to pay last respects to him.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that the Assam government has submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with singer Zubeen Garg's death in the Southeast Asian country.

He said this will allow authorities to access case details and get help in bringing back the accused to ensure justice in Zubeen's death case.

In a post on X, Sarma said, "The Govt of Assam has submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen."

"Once invoked, this will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities, giving us access to case details and assistance to bring back the accused and secure justice," he added.

Zubeen Garg's death and controversy

The 52-year-old singer died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore. The popular singer was cremated on the outskirts of Guwahati with full state honours on Tuesday. The cremation took place in Kamarkuchi after a second autopsy carried out to rule out foul play in his death.

The investigation into the singer’s demise was launched in response to public demand, allegations of wrongdoing, and the need for transparency in the probe into his untimely passing.

Early reports claimed Garg had died during a scuba diving mishap. However, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, clarified that he had suffered a seizure while swimming at Lazarus Island, rejecting suggestions that scuba diving was involved.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has vowed strong action in case of any foul play in Garg's death and reiterated that nobody will be spared. He has also banned Mahanta from the state as he announced setting up the SIT. Sarma has also expressed willingness to hand over the investigation to the CBI.

