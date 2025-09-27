Zubeen Garg death: Assam CM warns Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma to appear before CID by October 6 The Chief Minister said that if Mahanta and Sharma are truly innocent, they must have the courage to present their case.

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that lookout notices have been issued against Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East Festival, and Siddharth Sharma, manager of singer Zubeen Garg. Their bank accounts, debit cards and credit cards have also been frozen, he added.

Speaking in a Facebook Live session, Sarma urged Mahanta and Sharma to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) by October 6, warning that failure to comply would prompt a more aggressive police search.

Won't let Assam become Nepal: CM Himanta

"This is Zubeen's Assam. We will not allow this to become Nepal," Sarma said. "People want justice for Zubeen. We understand that. But not by violence." The reference to Nepal comes amid political turmoil in the neighbouring country, where weeks of violent protests erupted earlier this year after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s government restricted social media platforms. Sarma emphasised that Assam could not be allowed to replicate such instability.

Invoking historical figures such as Lachit Borphukan and Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Sarma highlighted Assam's resilience and cultural pride, stating the state cannot descend into lawlessness. He added that he was prepared to “sacrifice” himself if necessary to maintain stability.

“On October 6, we want you two in Assam. As Durga Puja is ongoing, we do not want them to come right now. But after that, they cannot evade responsibility by posting statements on Facebook or writing open letters,” he said, referring to Mahanta’s video statement and Sharma’s open letter, in which both claimed innocence over the incident that led to Garg’s death by drowning in Singapore on September 19.

Himanta assures justice, no action against innocent

The Chief Minister said that if Mahanta and Sharma are truly innocent, they must have the courage to present their case. “You will be punished only as per the law. If the law finds you innocent, it will be so. But the government will not remain silent if you try to evade justice,” he added.

Sarma, who also holds the Home department, said the state police have a proven track record of tracking individuals who try to escape, whether rapists or poachers, and assured that Mahanta and Sharma would be found if they did not respond to the notices.

“If they do not want to appear before the CID, they can approach the court,” the Chief Minister said, advising them not to seek anticipatory bail. He reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring justice for Garg, noting that Mahanta's bank accounts and credit cards have been frozen to prevent him from staying outside the country for long.

The government is in the process of obtaining Garg’s autopsy report from Singapore, Sarma said, adding that the second post-mortem conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital is also ready.

Sarma has written to the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court requesting the formation of a judicial commission headed by a sitting judge to ensure transparency in the police investigation. He also told Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the case would be handed over to the CBI if the Assam Police are unable to deliver justice.

Addressing questions about his past photographs with Mahanta, Sarma said, “Being a public figure, I get pictures clicked with innumerable people. We will rise above personal relations to ensure justice for Zubeen."