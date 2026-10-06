Who is Ataur Rahman Laskar? BJP's Muslim candidate who won in Ward 17 of Silchar Municipal Corporation

Guwahati:

The Bharatiya Janata Party's strong performance in the first-ever Silchar Municipal Corporation election has put the spotlight on Ataur Rahman Laskar -- the party's Muslim candidate who won Ward No. 17. Laskar defeated Congress candidate Salma Begum Laskar in the closely watched contest. The BJP emerged as the dominant force in the maiden civic polls, with the party winning 34 of the 42 wards, according to news agency PTI. The counting of votes was held on Tuesday, with ballot papers used in the election.

Who is Ataur Rahman Laskar?

Ataur Rahman Laskar is an Assam-based BJP leader associated with the party's Minority Morcha in Cachar district. He serves as the president of the BJP Cachar District Minority Morcha and has been active in the political affairs of the Barak Valley.

His victory from Ward No. 17 has drawn particular attention because he was one of the BJP's Muslim candidates in the Silchar civic election. BJP leaders welcomed his victory and highlighted it as part of the party's wider performance in the newly created municipal corporation.

Silchar MP and BJP leader Parimal Suklabaidya congratulated Laskar after the result. In a Facebook post, he said, "My heartiest congratulations to Shri Ataur Rahman Laskar on his historic victory from Ward No. 17 in the Silchar Municipal Corporation Election. "Gratitude to the respected voters of Ward No. 17 for their immense trust and overwhelming support for the BJP under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma ji," Suklabaidya wrote. He further said, "I bow to the people of Ward No. 17 for their faith in the BJP. Together, we shall continue working towards an Advanced Silchar and a Prosperous Assam."

Laskar faced court scrutiny over educational credentials

Laskar's electoral victory comes against the backdrop of a legal dispute over the educational qualification mentioned in his election affidavit. In September, the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Silchar issued a summons to Laskar after a complaint challenged the validity of the academic credentials he had declared in his nomination papers. The complaint alleged irregularities involving his claimed Bachelor of Arts degree.

According to reports, the complainants questioned his claim of having obtained a BA degree from Vinayaka Missions Sikkim University. The matter was taken up by the court ahead of the municipal election, with authorities directed to examine the allegations. The allegations remain a matter before the legal process, and they should not be treated as an established finding against Laskar.

Silchar Municipal Corporation election 2026

Polling for the first Silchar Municipal Corporation election took place on October 3 across 40 of the 42 wards. BJP candidates Bijendra Prasad Singh and Bhakti Sen Talukdar were elected unopposed from Wards 9 and 20, respectively. A total of 133 candidates were in the fray. The BJP contested 38 wards, while its ally Asom Gana Parishad fielded candidates in four. The Congress also contested 38 wards. Independent candidates and nominees from other parties were also in the race. Counting began at 8 am on Tuesday, with ballot papers used instead of electronic voting machines.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read:

Silchar Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates