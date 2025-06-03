Why northeast India is prone to floods and landslides, over 5.5 lakh affected: Understanding the monsoon fury The early onset of the southwest monsoon in 2025 has significantly impacted Northeast India, leading to severe flooding and landslides across several states.

Guwahati:

This year the monsoon has already unleashed its fury on the northeastern region of India as it grapples with severe floods and landslides, resulting in at least 36 fatalities and impacting over 5.5 lakh people across multiple states. Assam remains the worst-hit, with more than 5.35 lakh individuals affected across 22 districts.

The early onset of the southwest monsoon in 2025 has significantly impacted Northeast India, leading to severe flooding and landslides across several states.

Why Northeast India is prone to floods

Northeast India's susceptibility to floods stems from a combination of geographical and climatic factors:

Topography: The region's hilly terrain and steep slopes facilitate rapid runoff during heavy rains, leading to flash floods and landslides.

High Rainfall: The area receives substantial monsoon rainfall, often exceeding the land's absorption capacity.

River Systems: Major rivers like the Brahmaputra and Barak, along with their tributaries, frequently overflow during the monsoon season.

Deforestation and Land Use Changes: Human activities have reduced natural vegetation cover, diminishing the land's ability to absorb rainwater.

Climate Change: Increasingly erratic monsoon patterns, attributed to global warming, exacerbate the frequency and intensity of floods

Roads were waterlogged due to torrential rainfall.

State-wise impact overview

Assam

Assam is facing its worst flood crisis this year, with over 5.35 lakh people affected across 22 districts. Fifteen rivers, including the Brahmaputra and Barak, are flowing above danger levels. The death toll has reached 11, and road, rail, and ferry services remain disrupted. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the severely affected Lakhimpur district, assuring all possible assistance to the affected populace.

Arunachal Pradesh

In Arunachal Pradesh, 10 fatalities have been reported due to floods and landslides. Approximately 938 people across 156 villages in 23 districts have been affected. Major rivers and their tributaries are flowing above danger levels, leading to flood-like conditions and landslides in several districts, including West Kameng and Lower Subansiri.

Rescue and relief work underway after a landslide.

Meghalaya

Meghalaya has reported six deaths over the past three days, with around 1,100 people across 49 villages affected by landslides, flash floods, and power disruptions. Rescue operations are ongoing to assist those stranded in remote areas.

Mizoram

In Mizoram, five people, including three Myanmarese refugees, have lost their lives due to landslides and house collapses triggered by heavy rain since May 24. All schools in Aizawl remained closed on Monday as a precautionary measure.

Several regions remain flooded.

Sikkim

Sikkim has witnessed a tragic landslide in Mangan district, resulting in the deaths of three Army personnel and leaving six others missing. The landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, also stranded over 1,600 tourists in north Sikkim's Lachung and Chungthang towns; they have since been evacuated. More than 100 individuals remain stranded in Lachen.

Manipur

Manipur has been severely affected, with over 19,000 people impacted by floods due to overflowing rivers and breached embankments. At least 3,365 houses have been damaged, and 103 localities affected. Thirty-one relief camps, mostly in Imphal East district, have been established to shelter evacuees.

Tripura

Tripura's flood situation has started to improve, with water levels receding and rivers flowing below danger marks. However, over 10,000 people continue to stay in government relief camps. The state administration has opened 66 relief camps across affected districts, currently sheltering 2,926 families.