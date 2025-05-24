ULFA-I operational commander Rupam Asom arrested near Assam-Arunachal border Rupam Asom, the 'operational commander' of ULFA (I), was arrested by a joint security force near the Assam-Arunachal border, disrupting the group's operations and implicating him in several criminal activities, including the 2018 murder of Bhaskar Kalita.

Guwahati:

Rupam Asom, the ‘operational commander’ of the proscribed militant outfit United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent), or ULFA (I), has been arrested by a joint team of Assam Police, Assam Rifles, and military intelligence. He was apprehended on Saturday from a forested area near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, marking a significant blow to the militant group’s activities in the region.

Asom, who had been under surveillance for several months, was reportedly running an extortion racket in parts of Assam. He is also implicated in several criminal activities, including the 2018 killing of Bhaskar Kalita, the officer-in-charge of Bordumsa Police Station. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had previously named him in a charge sheet related to Kalita's murder.

Tinsukia Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhijit Gaurav confirmed the arrest, stating that Asom had been tracked by security forces for the past four to five months. Following specific intelligence about his presence in the Margherita area of Tinsukia district, a joint operation was launched at around 4 AM, leading to his capture. Along with Asom, the authorities recovered a firearm and several incriminating documents from his possession.

"Rupam Asom is a key figure in the ULFA (I) operations, involved in extortion, bomb blasts, kidnappings, and attacks on security forces. His arrest is a major setback to the outfit’s operations in the region," SP Gaurav said. He also mentioned that the operation is ongoing in the area, with the authorities continuing their search for other cadres of the group.

Asom’s arrest is particularly significant as he was one of the primary suspects in the murder of Assam Police officer Bhaskar Kalita, a case that has drawn national attention. Asom had been hiding with his associates near the Assam-Arunachal border, where they were reportedly planning further militant activities.

A police source revealed that Asom and his team were using the dense forest area as a hideout while continuing their extortion and other criminal activities. The arrest comes after a tip-off about their presence in the border region, which led to the successful operation.

Authorities have now launched a manhunt in the bordering areas to apprehend other members of the ULFA (I) group who may still be operating in the region. The police forces, along with Assam Rifles and CRPF personnel, are actively conducting searches to ensure that the remaining militants are captured.

The arrest of Rupam Asom is expected to have a substantial impact on ULFA (I)'s operations in Assam, significantly weakening the group's presence in the state. It also sends a strong message about the continued commitment of law enforcement agencies to neutralise militant activities in the region.