Titabar Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Titabar Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 102 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state.

The Titabar Assembly constituency comes under the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah of the Congress party won the seat by defeating Hemanta Kalita of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 1,33,79 votes.

Titabar Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,23,312 voters in the Titabar constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 60,705 were male and 61,104 were female voters. None voters belonged to the third gender. 1,503 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Titabar in 2021 was 554 (543 men and 11 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Titabar constituency was 1,13,609. Out of this, 57,221 voters were male, 56,256 were female and none belonged to a third gender. There were 132 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Titabar in 2016 was 194 (130 men and 64 women).

Titabar Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Titabar Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Titabar will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Titabar Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

Titabar Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah won the Titabar seat with a margin of 1,33,79 votes votes (11.12%). He polled 64,303 votes with a vote share of 52.89%. He defeated BJP candidate Hemanta Kalita, who got 50,924 votes (41.89%). ASMJTYP candidate Sailendra Kumar Hazarika stood third with 3,885 votes (3.2%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Tarun Gogoi won the Titabar seat with a margin of 17,495 votes (15.41%). He polled 62,025 votes with a vote share of 54.65%. BJP candidate Kamakhya Prasad Tasa got 44,530 votes (39.23%) and was the runner-up. CPI candidate Kula Das stood third with 2,413 votes (2.13%).

Titabar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah (Congress)

2016: Tarun Gogoi (Congress)

2011: Tarun Gogoi (Congress)

2006: Tarun Gogoi (Congress)

2001: Dip Gogoi (Congress)

1996: Hemanta Kalita (AGP)

1991: Mahendra Bora (Congress)

1985: Deba Kumar Bora (Independent)

1983: Joy Chandra Bora (Congress)

1978: Giridhar Thengal (CPI)

Titabar Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Titabar Assembly constituency was 1,20,013 or 78.76 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,13,504 or 83.40 per cent.