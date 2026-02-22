Tinsukia Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Tinsukia:

The Tinsukia Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 86 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state.

The Tinsukia Assembly constituency comes under the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, BJP candidate Sanjoy Kishan won the seat by defeating Shamsher Singh of the ASMJTYP party with a margin of 70,797 votes.

Tinsukia Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,07,812 voters in the Tinsukia constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 53,204 were male and 53,766 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. 841 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tinsukia in 2021 was 127 (120 men and 7 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Tinsukia constituency was 1,15,856. Out of this, 60,394 voters were male, 55,350 were female and none belonged to a third gender. There were 112 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tinsukia in 2016 was 71 (62 men and 9 women).

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Tinsukia will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Tinsukia Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Sanjoy Kishan won the Tinsukia seat with a margin of 70,797 votes (55.08%). He polled 85,857 votes with a vote share of 65.58%. He defeated ASMJTYP candidate Shamsher Singh, who got 15,060 votes (11.05%). RJD candidate Hira Devi stood third with 13,321 votes (10.17%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Sanjoy Kishan won the Tinsukia seat with a margin of 35,069 votes (30.27%). He polled 70,937 votes with a vote share of 61.24%. Congress candidate Rajendra Prasad Singh got 35,868 votes (30.96%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Lakhyajyoti Boruah stood third with 4,056 votes (3.50%).

Tinsukia Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Sanjoy Kishan (BJP)

2016: Sanjoy Kishan (BJP)

2011: Rajendra Prasad Singh (Congress)

2006: Rajendra Prasad Singh (Congress)

2001: Rajendra Prasad Singh (Congress)

1996: Sudhangshu Coomer De Sirkar (Congress)

1991: Shio Sambhu Ojha (Congress)

1985: Shio Sambhu Ojha (Congress)

1983: Rajendra Nath Phukan (Congress)

1978: Golap Borborah (JNP)

Tinsukia Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Tinsukia Assembly constituency was 1,28,386 or 75.5 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,15,843 or 80.33 per cent.