Three new trains by Indian Railways to be launched from Guwahati today: Check full list, other details

New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for the people of Northeast. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is all set to flag off three significant train services from Guwahati Railway Station on Friday, to mark another milestone in enhancing connectivity in the Northeast. The new train services include the Guwahati-New Lakhimpur Janshatabdi Express, New Bongaigaon-Guwahati Passenger Train, and Tinsukia-Naharlagun Express.

Notably, Vaishnaw will flag off three trains from Guwahati and inaugurate a 10 KW FM transmitter at Akashvani Kokrajhar during a day-long visit to Assam on Friday.

Vaishnaw, who also holds the portfolios of Railways and Electronics & Information Technology, will dedicate the Tetelia Road Over Bridge at Dispur, an official statement said.

The Union minister will undertake a review of ongoing projects of the Northeast Frontier Railway during his visit.

Vaishnaw will virtually inaugurate the 10 KW FM Transmitter at Akashvani Kokrajhar, which has been operating with a 20 Kilowatt Medium Wave transmitter since its inception on August 15, 1999.

The new transmitter will expand FM coverage across a radius of 70 km with better reception quality in Kokrajhar and surrounding districts.

With the launch of this transmitter, over 30 lakh residents of Kokrajhar and nearby districts - Dhubri, Bongaigaon and Chirang - will gain access to high-quality FM broadcasts.

Vaishnaw will virtually inaugurate the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology Deemed to be University.

The minister is also scheduled to visit the Tata Semiconductor factory at Jagiroad.

