'The minor children of one MP from state are no longer citizens of India,' claims Assam CM Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's explosive claim about Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's children's citizenship status has sparked a heated political row, with the opposition accusing him of baseless attacks.

Guwahati:

A fresh political storm has erupted in Assam after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made explosive claims regarding the citizenship status of the minor children of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, fueling speculation and deepening the ongoing political confrontation between the two.

In a social media post shared on Thursday, Sarma stated, “I say this with full responsibility — the minor children of one Member of Parliament from Assam are no longer citizens of India. But this is just the beginning. There is much more yet to be revealed.” While Sarma did not explicitly name Gogoi, his comments have been widely interpreted as a direct attack on the Congress leader, who has been a frequent critic of the ruling BJP government.

The latest remarks are part of a series of public exchanges between Sarma and Gogoi, with the Chief Minister intensifying his criticism. Earlier, on April 28, Sarma had claimed to possess "clear evidence" of Gogoi's alleged visits to Pakistan and Nepal, which he suggested would be disclosed publicly before September.

The most recent statements have sparked further tension, as Sarma questioned the citizenship of Gogoi’s two children, despite one being born in India. Speaking to the media at an election rally in Dhubri, Sarma boldly declared, “I am sure that neither Gaurav Gogoi’s son nor his daughter are Indian citizens. I have solid proof that the citizenship of the two children has been changed by Gaurav Gogoi and his wife without their knowledge."

In an attempt to escalate the matter, Sarma issued a challenge, saying, "I will resign as Chief Minister of Assam if Gaurav Gogoi can prove that his children are Indian citizens." He further claimed that Gogoi’s wife is not an Indian citizen, casting doubts on the entire family's citizenship status.

The remarks follow a post on X, where Sarma had alluded to the situation, claiming that the children of a sitting Assam MP had lost their Indian citizenship, without revealing further details. This has added fuel to an already tense political climate in Assam.

In addition to the citizenship allegations, Sarma has made claims about Gogoi's visit to Pakistan, which he said was kept secret from the central government. Sarma emphasized that this was a serious issue, particularly due to concerns over national security. He vowed that the ongoing investigations would uncover startling revelations, suggesting that Gogoi had evaded questions about his trip to Pakistan.

Sarma continued to press Gogoi on the matter, stating, "I have been asking the Congress MP to either accept or deny his visit to Pakistan. He continues to dodge questions, but the facts will eventually come out. The people of Assam deserve to know what he did during his stay there and where he stayed."

The accusations have set the stage for a deeper political battle in Assam, with the Congress party defending Gogoi against what they call baseless attacks. As the situation continues to unfold, it is likely to dominate Assam's political discourse, particularly in the lead-up to future elections.