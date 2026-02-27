Tezpur Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Tezpur Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 67 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The Tezpur constituency comes under the Sonitpur Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2021, Prithiraj Rava of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won the seat by defeating Anuj Kumar Mech of the Indian National Congress (INC) with a margin of 10,123 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ranjit Dutta won from the Sonitpur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 3,61,408 votes by defeating Congress candidate Premlal Ganju.

Tezpur​ Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,88,449 voters in the Tezpur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 93,510 were male and 94,937 were female voters. Two voters belonged to the third gender. There were 1,775 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tezpur in 2021 was 735 (704 men and 31 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Tezpur constituency was 1,65,087. Out of this, 83,546 voters were male, 81,541 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 285 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Tezpur in 2016 was 724 (505 men and 219 women).

Tezpur Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Tezpur Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Tezpur will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Tezpur Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Tezpur​ Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Prithiraj Rava won the Tezpur seat with a margin of 10,123 votes (6.82%). He was polled 71,454 votes with a vote share of 47.69%. He defeated Congress candidate Anuj Kumar Mech, who got 61,331 votes (40.93%). Assam Jatiya Parishad candidate Janmoni Borah was at third place with 8,686 votes (5.80%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, AGP candidate Brindaban Goswami won the Tezpur seat with a margin of 34,663 votes (25.60%). He received 71,170 votes with a vote share of 52.56%. Congress candidate Hiranya Bhuyan got 36,507 votes (26.96%) and was the runner-up. All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidate Sukendra Nath stood third with 22,295 votes (16.46%).

Tezpur​ Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Prithiraj Rava (AGP)

2016: Brindaban Goswami (AGP)

2011: Rajen Borthakur (INC)

2006: Brindaban Goswami (AGP)

2001: Brindaban Goswami (AGP)

1996: Brindaban Goswami (AGP)

1991: Bijit Saikia (INC)

1985: Brindabon Goswami (IND)

1983: Nabin Chandra Kath Hazarika (INC)

1978: Jiban Bora (JNP)

Tezpur Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Tezpur Assembly constituency was 1,47,783 or 79.80 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,35,410 or 82.05 per cent.