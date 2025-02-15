SIT likely to investigate Gaurav Gogoi's wife's 'links' with Pakistan: Assam CM Himanta

Follow us on Image Source : X Assam CM Himanta hits out at Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said a police case is likely to be registered and a special investigation team constituted to investigate the allegations of Pakistan links of the Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's wife Elizabeth Colburn. Sarma further attacked on Congress MP and said a detailed inquiry will be carried out as apprehensions are being raised about whether ISI had attempted to infiltrate the CMO when Gogoi's father, the late Tarun Gogoi, was the Chief Minister. "This is a developing situation.More and more information is emerging," Sarma told reporters

Gaurav Gogoi pens a letter to his wife

In response to BJP's allegations, Gaurav Gogoi penned a letter in Assamese addressed to his wife and shared it as a post on Facebook, assuring her that truth shall prevail. He has said the BJP has gone to extreme steps to defame him and his family and asserted that he would be taking appropriate legal action.

'Colburn had visited Pakistan after her marriage', says Assam CM

CM Himanta said there is definite information that Colburn had visited Pakistan after her marriage but it is yet to be ascertained whether her husband had accompanied her. "Various deep information are coming up. The cabinet will discuss it tomorrow and probably an SIT will be constituted as a police case is needed to take forward the inquiry, verify passport and visa details," Sarma said.

Sarma also said that it will be examined whether the ISI had attempted to infiltrate the chief minister's office (CMO) when Colburn's father-in-law was the chief minister. "Initially, this issue was more of a political debate. But when it comes to the involvement of ISI, we cannot just let it go," he added.

Himanta Sarma shared screenshots

He shared screenshots of old posts on X by Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, an advisor of the Pakistan Planning Commission and a former colleague of Colburn, and claimed that the relationship between the Gogois and the Pakistan national appeared to be "deeply rooted".

Sarma shared a screenshot of a post by Sheikh in 2019 in which he commented on the problem of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh to India. "Elizabeth Colburn w/o Hon'ble MP worked under Ali Tauqeer Sheikh in the organisation LEAD Pakistan, which operated under the guise of climate change initiatives," Sarma wrote, sharing the screenshot.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma files defamation case against Congress

Assam CM on Saturday also filed a criminal defamation case against All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Manoj Chauhan. This follows Chauhan's allegations during a press conference on February 11, where he claimed that CM Sarma had invested money in shopping malls and hotel businesses in Dubai and Singapore.

