Shoot-at-sight order to remain in place in Assam's Dhubri during Durga Puja, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the night-time "shoot-at-sight orders" in Dhubri district will continue during the Durga Puja celebrations. These orders have been in force since June 13 after communal disturbances broke out in the border district. Speaking on the sidelines of a programme in Kokrajhar, Sarma emphasised that protecting the minority Hindu community from fundamentalist threats was a top priority for the state government. "The shoot-at-sight orders have not been withdrawn and will continue," he said.

Festival security a priority

Although the district is currently peaceful with no fresh incidents of unrest, the Chief Minister made it clear that the tough measures will remain in place throughout Durga Puja, which will be celebrated from September 28 to October 2. "Anyone attempting to create unrest in Dhubri will face severe consequences," he warned.

Background of the order

Sarma had first visited Dhubri on June 13, when he announced that shoot-at-sight orders would apply at night to prevent communal elements from disturbing peace. Ten days later, during another visit, he revealed that more than 150 anti-social elements had been arrested, including 11 from outside Assam who already had pending cases against them.

Triggers of tension

The communal unease was sparked when a day after Bakrid when a cow's skull was found in front of a Hanuman Temple in Dhubri town. While leaders of both Hindu and Muslim communities appealed for peace, another cow's head was placed outside the temple the next day, accompanied by stone-pelting incidents. On June 8, ahead of the unrest, Sarma had flagged reports of illegal cattle slaughter during Bakrid, claiming that meat parts had been deliberately thrown at several locations across the state. He reiterated that the government was determined to maintain law and order and defeat communal forces attempting to destabilise Assam.

