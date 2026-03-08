Samaguri Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Samaguri Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 58 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state.

The Samaguri Assembly constituency comes under the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain won the Samaguri seat by defeating BJP candidate Anil Saikia with a margin of 26,098 votes (18.81%).

Samaguri Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,41,439 voters in the Samaguri constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 71,718 were male and 68,973 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. 747 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Samaguri in 2021 was 260 (259 men and 1 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Samaguri constituency was 1,27,777. Out of this, 66,963 voters were male, 60,612 were female and none belonged to a third gender. There were 202 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Samaguri in 2016 was 177 (120 men and 57 women).

Samaguri Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Samaguri Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Samaguri will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Samaguri Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

Samaguri Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain won the Samaguri seat with a margin of 26,098 votes (18.81%). He polled votes with a vote share of 58.09%. He defeated BJP candidate Anil Saikia, who got 55,025 votes (39.04%). ASMJTYP candidate Abidur Rahman stood third with 14,515 votes (11.36%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain won the Samaguri seat with a margin of 40,193 votes (38.11%). He polled 62,962 votes with a vote share of 59.71%. BJP candidate Jitu Goswami got 51,849 votes (40.59%) and was the runner-up. AIUDF candidate Moskur Rahman Choudhary stood third with 6,726 votes (5.26%).

Samaguri Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Rakibul Hussain (Congress)

2016: Rakibul Hussain (Congress)

2011: Rockybul Hussain (Congress)

2006: Rockybul Hussain (Congress)

2001: Rockybul Hussain (Congress)

1996: Atul Kumar Sharma (AGP)

1991: Nurul Hussain (Congress)

1985: Abul Hussain Sarkar (Independent)

1983: Nurul Hussain (ICS)

1978: Bhabendra Kumar Saikia (JNP)

Samaguri Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Samaguri Assembly constituency was 1,38,531 or 85.7 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,27,751 or 89.79 per cent.