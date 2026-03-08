Ratabari Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Ratabari Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 126 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state.

The Ratabari Assembly constituency comes under the Karimganj Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, BJP candidate Bijoy Malakar won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Sambhu Sing Mallah with a margin of 36,221 votes (26.63%).

Ratabari Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,37,175 voters in the Ratabari constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 70,261 were male and 65,234 were female voters. None of the voter belonged to the third gender. 1680 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ratabari was 535 (528 men and 7 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Ratabari constituency was 1,12,649. Out of this, 59,661 voters were male, 52,602 were female and none voter belonged to a third gender. There were 386 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ratabari in 2016 was 413 (365 men and 48 women).

Ratabari Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Ratabari Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Ratabari will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Ratabari Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026.

Ratabari Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Bijoy Malakar won the Ratabari seat with a margin of 36,221 votes (26.63%). He polled 84,711 votes with a vote share of 61.92%. He defeated Congress candidate Sambhu Sing Mallah, who got 48,490 votes (35.44%). NOTA stood third with 1200 votes (0.88%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah won the Ratabari seat with a margin of 24,526 votes (21.78%). He polled 53,975 votes with a vote share of 47.93%. Congress candidate Akhil Ranjan Talukdar got 29,449 votes (26.15%) and was the runner-up. AIUDF candidate Rajib Biswas stood third with 23,926 votes (21.25%).

Ratabari Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Bijoy Malakar (BJP)

2016: Kripanath Mallah (BJP)

2011: Kripanath Mallah (Congress)

2006: Sambhu Sing Mallah (BJP)

2001: Rathish Ranjan Choudhury (Independent)

1996: Sambhusing Mallah (BJP)

1991: Ram Payare Rabidas (BJP)

1985: Kumari Rabidas (Congress)

1983: Subal Chandra Das (Congress)

1978: Lilamoy Das (JNP)

Ratabari Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Ratabari Assembly constituency was 1,35,611 or 78.85 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,12,608 or 75.98 per cent.