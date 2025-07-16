Rahul Gandhi accuses Assam CM of corruption, Himanta Biswa Sarma hits back citing legal cases During a day-long visit to Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family of corruption, asserting that the people of the state would “put him in jail.” Gandhi also alleged collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission and criticised media bias.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him and his family of corruption and asserting that the people of Assam will “put him in jail.” Addressing a public meeting in Chaygaon during a day-long visit to the state, Gandhi said, “Your CM thinks he is a ‘raja’, but fear is visible on his face. He knows fearless Congress workers will hold him accountable.”

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP and the Election Commission of India were working “hand in glove,” claiming the saffron party had manipulated the Maharashtra Assembly elections through voter list tampering and was attempting the same in Bihar and Assam. He also criticised the media, saying it no longer reports the truth and instead focuses only on corporate figures and top BJP leaders.

Gandhi argued that the country was witnessing a battle of ideologies — between the “hatred and violence” of the RSS and the “truth and non-violence” upheld by the Congress. “There are now two Hindustans: one of a few billionaires and their lavish weddings, and another of common citizens crushed under inflation and rising taxes,” he added. He expressed confidence that the Congress would sweep the upcoming Assam Assembly elections in 2026.

Sarma counters with jibe over Gandhi’s legal troubles, calls remarks provocative

Reacting sharply, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Gandhi of using provocative language and claimed that during a closed-door Congress meeting, the opposition leader had said, “Take it in writing, Himanta Biswa Sarma will definitely be sent to jail.” In a post on X, Sarma wrote, “He came all the way to Assam just to say this. My best wishes to you, Rahul ji. Enjoy the hospitality of Assam for the rest of the day.” Sarma further hit back, pointing out that Gandhi himself is out on bail in multiple criminal cases, and accused the Congress of overlooking that fact.

Congress, BJP prepare for high-stakes 2026 Assembly elections

The day-long visit by Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge included two key meetings with state leaders, one near the Guwahati airport and another at Chaygaon, as part of their preparations for the 2026 Assembly polls. Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi said the discussions focused on strengthening the party and planning for future electoral challenges.

