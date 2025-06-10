Prohibitory orders imposed in Assam's Dhubri after communal tensions, all shops to remain shut The directive prohibits public gatherings of more than five people, and all shops and markets in the area have been asked to remain closed until further notice.

Guwahati:

Authorities in Assam’s Dhubri town imposed prohibitory orders after communal tensions erupted over the alleged throwing of meat near a temple, officials said. Demonstrations broke out during the day, prompting police to fire tear gas to control the situation.

District Magistrate Dibakar Nath invoked Section 163 and ordered immediate restrictions across the town. The directive prohibits public gatherings of more than five people, and all shops and markets in the area have been asked to remain closed until further notice. Rallies, demonstrations, and processions have also been strictly banned. Movements related to emergency services, however, are exempt.

“As the situation doesn’t allow time for prior notice, this order has been passed ex-parte,” the magistrate added.

Call for calm, no full curfew yet

Addressing the media, Nath urged citizens to stay indoors and maintain peace. “There’s no need to panic or act emotionally. We are not imposing a full curfew, but a kind of semi-curfew is in place,” he said. He confirmed that adequate security personnel from both state and central forces had been deployed across Dhubri to prevent further escalation.

The administration also held meetings with representatives from the Hindu and Muslim communities on Sunday, requesting both sides to help maintain peace.

Meat found near temple, violence reported

According to officials, tensions began after a suspected cow head was found near a temple on Sunday. In retaliation, a mob attacked vegetable vendors and e-rickshaw drivers in the Dhubri Magistrate Colony and New Market areas.

During Monday’s protest, police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse demonstrators. “No one was injured,” Nath confirmed.

CM links incident to illegal Eid slaughter

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking on Sunday, said parts of meat from illegally slaughtered cattle were allegedly thrown at several locations across Assam during Eid.

He said police had arrested 16 individuals from different areas in connection with the incidents.