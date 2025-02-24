PM Modi to witness Assam's record-breaking Jhumur dance performance in Guwahati: Know all about it A grand performance by 8,500 youths will begin at 5:30 pm on February 24, witnessed by PM Modi, EAM Jaishankar, and 60 foreign ambassadors.

Guwahati is set to host a historic cultural event as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness the world’s largest-ever Jhumur dance performance at Sarusajai Stadium on February 24. The event ‘Jhumoir Binandini 2025,’ marks the 200th anniversary of Assam’s tea industry and aims to celebrate the heritage of the tea garden communities.

A grand spectacle

More than 8,600 dancers and musicians from 27 districts of Assam will participate in this unprecedented showcase of Jhumur, a traditional folk dance of the state’s tea tribes. The lineup includes 5,399 female dancers, 2,175 male dancers, and 2,074 musicians, making it the biggest Jhumur performance in history. The event is expected to set a world record and highlight Assam’s rich cultural heritage on a global stage.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who inspected the preparations, emphasised the event’s significance. He revealed that apart from PM Modi, 60 heads of missions and ambassadors from different countries would also be attending the grand spectacle, which coincides with the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit aimed at promoting investment and cultural pride in the state.

"The performance by 8,500 youths will start at 5:30 pm on February 24. To witness it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, external affairs minister Jaishankar, and ambassadors of 60 countries will be present," Sarma told reporters after reviewing the preparations at Sarusajai Indoor Stadium here.

The Tea Garden Community and Jhumur Dance

The tea garden community, often referred to as Assam’s ‘tea tribes,’ is a diverse group of people who migrated from present-day Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal during the 19th century to work in the tea plantations set up by the British. Many of these workers endured exploitative conditions, and their descendants remain socio-economically marginalized despite playing a crucial role in Assam’s tea industry.

Jhumur is an integral part of the tea garden community’s cultural identity. Originating from the Chotanagpur region, it is a folk dance performed primarily by women, while men play traditional instruments such as madal, dhol, and cymbals. The dancers, clad in red and white sarees, move in coordinated patterns, singing couplets in their native languages, which have evolved to incorporate Assamese influences. Though vibrant and energetic, Jhumur songs often depict the hardships and struggles of tea garden workers.

Preserving heritage and promoting culture

The Jhumoir Binandini program not only aims to set a world record but also brings attention to the cultural heritage of Assam’s tea tribes. By integrating the performance with the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, the event underscores the importance of cultural tourism and investment in the state.

With dignitaries, industrialists, and visitors from across India and beyond set to witness the event, the grand Jhumur dance performance stands as a symbol of Assam’s rich traditions and its commitment to preserving its unique heritage for future generations.