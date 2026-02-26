Palasbari Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Palasbari Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 14 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The Palasbari constituency comes under the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2021, Hemanga Thakuria of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Pankaj Lochan Goswami of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (ASMJTYP) with a margin of 39,670 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Bijuli Medhi won from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2,51,090 votes by defeating Congress candidate Mira Goswami.

Palasbari Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,58,743 voters in the Palasbari constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 79,531 were male and 79,205 were female voters. A total of seven voters belonged to the third gender. 391 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Palasbari in 2021 was 302 (298 men and 04 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Palasbari constituency was 1,38,097. Out of this, 71,314 voters were male, 66,783 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 241 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Palasbari in 2016 was 95 (84 men and 11 women).

Palasbari Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Palasbari Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Palasbari will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Palasbari Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Palasbari Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Hemanga Thakuria won the Palasbari seat with a margin of 39,670 votes (30.38%). He was polled 68,311votes with a vote share of 51.81%. He defeated Assam Jatiya Parishad (ASMJTYP) candidate Pankaj Lochan Goswami, who got 28,641 votes (21.72%). Congress candidate Jatin Mali stood third with 27,320 votes (20.72%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Pranab Kalita won the Palasbari seat with a margin of 48,742 votes (40.14%). He received 75,210 votes with a vote share of 61.93%. Congress candidate Nabajyoti Talukdar got 26,468 votes (21.80%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Jatin Mali stood third with 15,755 votes (12.97%).

Palasbari Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Hemanga Thakuria (BJP)

2016: Pranab Kalita (BJP)

2011: Jatin Mali (IND)

2006: Pranab Kalita (IND)

2001: Pranab Kalita (IND)

1991: Jatin Mali (AGP)

1985: Jatin Mali (IND)

1983: Mohan Basumatari (INC)

1978: Harendra Goswami (JNP)

1972: Harendra Nath Talukdar (INC)

Palasbari Voter Turnout