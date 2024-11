Follow us on Image Source : ASSAM RIFLES (X)-FILE IMAGE Mizoram Police, Assam Rifles seize huge cache of explosives.

A joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police seized a huge cache of explosives and arrested two persons near Aizawl, a statement said on Wednesday (November 13).

During the operation, the teams intercepted a taxi and conducted a thorough search, resulting in the recovery of 1,000 gelatin sticks, 1,000 detonators, and 20 meters of safety fuse, it said.

Two persons, including a woman, have been arrested for possessing the explosives, the statement added.

More details are awaited in this regard.

