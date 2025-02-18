Massive drug bust in Assam: Rs 14 crore worth of Narcotics seized, one arrested Assam Police seized Rs 14 crore worth of narcotics, including Yaba tablets and heroin, arresting a drug trafficker in a major crackdown on the illegal drug trade.

Cachar district in Assam witnessed a major drug bust as law enforcement officials seized narcotics worth ₹14 crore and arrested a suspected drug trafficker. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared details of the operation on Tuesday, highlighting the state’s ongoing crackdown on the illegal drug trade.

Vehicle search leads to major drug seizure

According to CM Sarma, the operation took place in Ramprasadpur under the jurisdiction of Dholai Police Station in Cachar district. Assam Police, acting on intelligence inputs, intercepted a vehicle and conducted a thorough search. During the search, officials discovered 40,000 Yaba tablets and 260 grams of heroin, with an estimated market value of Rs 14 crore.

State’s war against drug trade

The police also arrested a suspected drug trafficker in connection with the seizure. Chief Minister Sarma praised the relentless efforts of Assam Police in making the state drug-free and assured continued action against drug cartels operating in the region.

What are Yaba tablets?

Yaba is a highly addictive synthetic drug composed of methamphetamine (a potent stimulant) and caffeine, usually available in tablet form. It is widely trafficked across various Indian states, posing a serious challenge to law enforcement agencies.

The Assam government’s crackdown on drug trafficking has led to multiple such busts in recent years, reinforcing its commitment to eradicating the narcotics trade from the state.