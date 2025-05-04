Kaziranga National Park to close jeep safari indefinitely from May 19 | Here's why Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, the largest of its kind in Northeast India and a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists due to its iconic one-horned rhinoceros.

The jeep safari at the world-famous Kaziranga National Park will be indefinitely closed from May 19 in view of the forthcoming monsoon season, according to Chief Minister's Office on Sunday.

Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, the largest of its kind in Northeast India and a major attraction for both domestic and international tourists due to its iconic one-horned rhinoceros, will remain closed for jeep safaris starting May 19, 2025.

The decision comes in light of ongoing adverse weather conditions and deteriorating road infrastructure, according to an announcement by the Chief Minister’s Office on X, which also shared an official notice from the Forest Department.

"In view of persistent bad weather and poor road conditions, Jeep Safari at Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve will remain closed from 19th May 2025 until further notice," the post read.

Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Kaziranga was designated a National Park in 1974. It is home to the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinos and hosts a diverse range of wildlife, including tigers, elephants, panthers, bears, and thousands of bird species.

The park spans the Golaghat and Nagaon districts of Assam and lies flanked by the Brahmaputra River to the north and the Karbi Anglong hills to the south.

Best time for jeep safari in Kaziranga

The best time to enjoy a jeep safari in Kaziranga National Park is during the dry season, which spans from November to April. This period offers the most favourable weather conditions, with clear skies and mild temperatures, making wildlife viewing much easier and more enjoyable.

The months from November to February are especially pleasant, providing excellent opportunities to spot Kaziranga’s iconic one-horned rhinoceros, along with elephants, tigers, and a wide variety of birds.

March and April are also good months for safaris, particularly for birdwatching, as many migratory species are present. The park usually remains closed from mid-May through October due to the monsoon season, when heavy rainfall leads to flooding and poor road conditions, making safaris unsafe and the park inaccessible.

