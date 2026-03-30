Jorhat Assembly Election: Can Congress' Gaurav Gogoi stop BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami's hat-trick?

Jorhat:

As Assam gears up for the Assembly election on April 9, the Jorhat Assembly Constituency once again draws attention as one of Upper Assam's most politically influential seats. Located in the heart of Jorhat district, the constituency has historically witnessed high-profile contests, often shaped by a blend of urban voter priorities, middle-class aspirations and the region's long-standing socio-cultural identity. Over the years, Jorhat has alternated between the Congress and the BJP, with both parties maintaining a strong organisational presence. Jorhat is constituency number 100 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The voting in Assam will take place in a single phase for all 126 Assembly seats.

Jorhat Assembly Election: Key Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The key candidates for the Jorhat seat are Congress leader gaurav Gogoi and BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami among others. The Jorhat Assembly constituency comes under the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Jorhat Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,86,273 voters in the Jorhat constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 91,358 were male and 94,911 were female voters. Four voters belonged to the third gender. 1,899 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jorhat in 2021 was 469 (453 men and 16 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Jorhat constituency was 1,63,793. Out of this, 81,987 voters were male, 81,806 were female and none belonged to a third gender. There were 413 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jorhat in 2016 was 191 (121 men and 70 women).

Jorhat Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami won the Jorhat seat with a margin of 6,488 votes (4.68%). He polled 68,321 votes with a vote share of 48.84%. He defeated Congress candidate Rana Goswami, who got 61,833 votes (44.20%). ASMJTYP candidate Nirod Changkakoti stood third with 69,25 votes (4.95%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Hitendra Nath Goswami won the Jorhat seat with a margin of 13,638 votes (10.43%). He polled 69,209 votes with a vote share of 52.91%. Congress candidate Rana Goswami got 55,571 votes (42.48%) and was the runner-up. Liberal Democratic Party candidate Prodyut Kumar Bora stood third with 1,372 votes (1.05%).