Jonai Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

The Jonai Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 114 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a not a general seat and it is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state.

The Jonai Assembly constituency comes under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, BJP candidate Bhuban Pegu won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Hema Hari Prasanna Pegu with a margin of 1,10,987 votes (45.66%).

Jonai Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,45,711 voters in the Jonai constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,23,210 were male and 1,21,109 were female voters. None of the voter belonged to the third gender. 1392 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jonai was 520 (511 men and 9 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Jonai constituency was 2,06,902 . Out of this, 1,05,101 voters were male, 1,00,967 were female and none voter belonged to a third gender. There were 834 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jonai in 2016 was 140 (114 men and 26 women).

Jonai Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Bhuban Pegu won the Jonai seat with a margin of 1,10,987 votes (45.66%). He polled 1,68,411 votes with a vote share of 68.69%. He defeated Congress candidate Hema Hari Prasanna Pegu, who got 57,424 votes (23.42%). ASMJTYP candidate Phaniram Tayeng stood third with 7,726 votes (3.15%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, Independent candidate Bhuban Pegu won the Jonai seat with a margin of 49,293 votes (23.90%). He polled 88,441 votes with a vote share of 42.89%. BJP candidate Aswini Pait got 39,148 votes (18.98%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Satho Basumatary stood third with 33,265 votes (16.13%).

Jonai Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2021: Bhuban Pegu (BJP)

2016: Bhuban Pegu (Independent)

2011: Pradan Baruah (Congress)

2006: Bhuban Pegu (Independent)

2001: Pradan Baruah (Congress)

1996: Pradan Baruah (AGP)

1991: Gomeswar Pegu (Congress)

1985: Phani Ram Tayeng (Independent)

1983: Puspadhar Pegu (Congress)

1978: Romesh Mohan Kouli (JNP)

Jonai Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Jonai Assembly constituency was 2,42,482 or 78.71 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 2,06,216 or 82.13 per cent.