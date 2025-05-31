IndiGo to operate non-stop Delhi-Jorhat flight from mid-September among other routes: Assam CM The announcement came after drama’s recent visit to New Delhi, where he met the senior management of the airline and urged them to expand air connectivity to other key locations across Assam, particularly Silchar, Dibrugarh and North Lakhimpur.

Guwahati:

IndiGo airlines will begin operating a non-stop flight between Delhi and Jorhat from mid-September, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday. This aims to enhance air connectivity to other locations across the northeastern state.

The announcement came after drama’s recent visit to New Delhi, where he met the senior management of the airline and urged them to expand air connectivity to other key locations across Assam, particularly Silchar, Dibrugarh and North Lakhimpur.

''New Delhi–Jorhat Direct Flight from September 2025- It was a pleasure to meet the leadership of @IndiGo6E in New Delhi to discuss their roadmap for expanding air connectivity in Assam," the CM posted on 'X'.

''Delighted to share that @IndiGo6E will commence a non-stop flight between Delhi and Jorhat starting mid-September 2025'', he added.

IndiGo responded positively, shared upcoming deployments

The Assam CM expressed his satisfaction about the meeting with the airline’s management adding that IndiGo has responded positively and shared the upcoming deployments of the flights.

He said the New-Delhi-Dibrugarh flight will now include a stopover at Guwahati which will provide morning connectivity between the two state capitals. IndiGo is also set to restructure its itinerary to introduce a morning Guwahati Silchar flight, addressing the long-standing demand of passengers.

Sarma said that a new Guwahati-Navi Mumbai service will commence from the 2025-26 winter schedule and the airlines will soon evaluate scheduled operations from Lilabari Airport in North Lakhimpur.

''These additions, along with the upcoming Delhi–Jorhat direct flight, mark a significant step forward in improving Assam’s air connectivity," Sarma said, appreciating Indigo’s “prompt response”.

(With PTI inputs)