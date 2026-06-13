Indian Air Force's AN-32 transport aircraft crashes in Assam's Jorhat

Jorhat:

A transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near the Air Force Station in Assam's Jorhat on Saturday morning, said defence officials. The aircraft was identified as an AN-32, which crashed while landing at the Rowriah area.

There is no information regarding the pilots and the IAF will provide details regarding casualties, if there is any, later.

Photos and videos have gone viral on social media capturing the moment at the Jorhat base after the crash. Smoke could also be seen rising from the crash site, while officials launched a rescued operation.

Reports state that the aircraft also caught fire after crashing, and authorities will likely examine the circumstances and assess the situation.

This is the second AN-32 that has crashed in around a year. On Marcy 7 last year, an AN-32 crash-landed in Bagdogra in West Bengal's Darjeeling district. However, the crew was safe and no person lost his life in that incident.

The AN-32, it is a Soviet-era twin-engine turboprop and transport aircraft from the 1980s. The aircraft, which is mostly used for carrying out supplies in extremely tough enviornment, can transport around 40 to 50 passengers and up to 7.5 tons of cargo.

India has roughly 105 AN-32s in service, which are being modernised. Of them, 35 were reportedly upgraded by Ukraine-based Ukrspetsexport and the rest are being modernised locally in India.

India, though, is planning to replace the ageing AN-32s under its medium transport aircraft (MTA) programme. Reports state India would likely procure around 60 such aircraft for the IAF, but an approval is being awaited from the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) and the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).