'If we remain silent...': Assam CM Sarma warns of demographic threat on Independence Day Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a fiery Independence Day speech, warned of a looming "demographic threat" and urged indigenous people to defend their identity, land, and culture.

Guwahati:

In a fiercely worded and emotionally charged Independence Day speech, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a stark warning about what he described as a "demographic threat" posed by "unknown people," urging the state’s indigenous population to rise in defense of their identity, land, and culture.

Hoisting the national flag at the official celebration in Guwahati on Friday, Sarma declared that Assam is facing an existential crisis. While he did not explicitly name the group he referred to as 'unknown people,' his repeated use of the phrase, coupled with pointed references, clearly alluded to Bengali-speaking Muslims, whom he accused of illegal encroachment and infiltration.

'If we remain silent, we will be erased'

“This is not just a political issue, it is a battle for our very existence,” Sarma told the crowd. “If we remain silent, within the next decade, we will lose our identity, our land, and everything that makes us Assamese. Even the sacred Nilachal Hills of Kamakhya may not be spared.”

Sarma warned that if current trends continue unchecked, within 20 years, the national flag in Assam may be hoisted by a chief minister from what he described as the “community of infiltrators.”

He stated that successive governments had failed to address illegal immigration over the past 78 years, leading to a drastic demographic shift, especially in lower and central Assam. The Chief Minister claimed that Assamese people now make up just 60% of the state's population.

'Land Jihad' and cultural erosion

Referring to what he called “land jihad,” Sarma accused infiltrators of taking over not just land but also gaining control of economic and cultural spaces in Assam.

“Just like love jihad, land jihad is a direct attack on our identity. They’ve infiltrated the construction industry, our courts, and even the taxi services. Where did they come from?” he asked.

He also pointed fingers at certain Assamese nationalists and left-leaning intellectuals, accusing them of having “surrendered” to infiltrators.

Pledge to clear encroachments

Sarma reiterated his government’s commitment to evicting illegal settlers from all government land, tribal belts, and grazing areas. He claimed that over 1.2 lakh bighas of encroached land have already been cleared.

“The demography has changed in central Assam. Now their eyes are on upper and north Assam. We have declared war against this aggression,” he said. “We will not compromise. We will not allow our homeland to be taken.”

He also warned district commissioners that they would be held accountable if future encroachments occur under their watch.

'Do sell a single inch of land'

Making a direct appeal to the indigenous population, Sarma said:

“Do not sell even a small portion of land to unknown buyers. If we pledge today not to sell land or rent houses to them, we can push this danger further away.”

He said the government is working to provide land rights to landless indigenous families as part of this broader mission to secure Assam’s future.

Emotional appeal and political overtones

The Chief Minister’s speech struck a deeply emotional chord, invoking Assam’s spiritual heritage, including references to saint-scholar Srimanta Sankardeva, and highlighting the perceived erosion of Assamese identity. His rhetoric, however, has drawn criticism in the past for stoking fears and deepening communal divides.

While many supporters view his stance as a bold step to preserve Assam’s heritage, critics argue that such speeches risk marginalizing minority communities and politicizing complex demographic issues.

A message of vigilance and survival

“We will again fight for survival. Our fight is not with arms, but for self-determination,” Sarma concluded. “Our future generations must not say that we stayed silent and let Assam be lost. This is the biggest challenge we have ever faced—and we must not back down.”

As Assam marked its 79th Independence Day, the Chief Minister’s powerful speech served as both a call to action and a declaration of intent—a message to the people that the battle for identity, in his view, has only just begun.