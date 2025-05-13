'If Indira Gandhi were alive, I would ask why she didn't reclaim PoK in Shimla agreement': Assam CM Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Indira Gandhi’s 1971 decisions on PoK and defended India’s current aggressive stance on terrorism post the Pahalgam attack.

Guwahati:

In a sharp political statement on Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing critique of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s handling of post-war negotiations after the 1971 India-Pakistan war. Addressing a press conference, Sarma raised pointed questions about the historic Simla Agreement and India's missed strategic opportunities following its victory over Pakistan.

“If Indira Gandhi were alive today, I would ask her why she allowed the creation of an Islamic nation. Why didn’t she reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during the Simla Agreement? And why didn’t she negotiate with Bangladesh to widen the Siliguri Corridor (Chicken's Neck) to over 100 miles?” said Sarma.

His comments come amid escalating political discourse around national security following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 tourists lost their lives. In response, Indian armed forces launched a series of retaliatory strikes targeting terrorist camps and Pakistan-backed military installations, showcasing a more aggressive posture.

Defending the decision to cease military operations against Pakistan after recent cross-border exchanges, Sarma referred to the just-concluded 'Operation Sindoor', which he said was a targeted mission aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure. “Operation Sindoor was completed on the night of May 6. It was designed to destroy terror networks, and that objective was fully achieved,” he stated.

Sarma emphasised that India responded boldly to Pakistani aggression, forcing the enemy into a retreat. “When Pakistan realized that continuing the conflict would lead to its destruction, they surrendered,” he added.

Taking a dig at the Congress party, Sarma said it had no right to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s actions. “Our military won the 1971 war. Yet, Congress failed to capitalize on that victory. Today, when our government is decisively dealing with terrorism, they should not raise baseless questions.”

Sarma's remarks underline a broader political narrative being shaped around national security, strategic assertiveness, and historical decisions. His comments also reflect growing BJP rhetoric that positions the current government as uncompromising in the face of terrorism and more willing to exercise military power to safeguard national interests.

The Pahalgam attack and India’s robust military response have once again placed security at the centre of national discourse, with the government signalling zero tolerance for cross-border terrorism.