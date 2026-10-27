Hotel owner, family members among 5 shot dead in Guwahati: What led to the bloodbath?

A late-night shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in the Bora Service area of Guwahati, Assam, left five people dead and another seriously injured on Monday, triggering panic in the locality. According to the police, the incident stemmed from a dispute over the hotel’s lease agreement between its owner and the man who had rented the property.

The accused, identified as Ghanakanta Gogoi, was arrested within an hour of the shooting, and the weapon allegedly used in the attack was recovered, Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said.

Horrific scenes at Guwahati hotel

The shooting took place at around 9.10 pm on Monday, when an argument reportedly broke out between Gogoi and the hotel owner over the lease agreement. The disagreement had allegedly been continuing for some time.

According to preliminary information, Gogoi opened fire with a licensed .32-calibre pistol, firing multiple rounds inside the hotel. Some hotel employees were also caught in the gunfire as people reportedly tried to intervene and stop the attacker.

When police received information about the incident, officers rushed to the scene and arranged for the injured to be taken to hospital. Four bodies were initially recovered from the hotel, including near the reception area. The death toll rose to five.

What was the dispute about?

Preliminary information suggests that the shooting was linked to a disagreement over the hotel’s lease agreement. Gogoi had reportedly taken the hotel on lease last year, and tensions had developed between him and the hotel owner’s family over the arrangement.

The two sides allegedly argued about the lease on Monday night, after which Gogoi reportedly opened fire.

Investigators have also found that the hotel owner had leased the property to different people. Police are continuing to investigate the precise cause of the dispute and the circumstances in which it escalated into a deadly shooting.

Accused nabbed

Police launched an immediate search for the shooter and managed to arrest Gogoi within approximately an hour of the incident. The pistol allegedly used in the attack was also seized.

Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta confirmed the arrest and said the weapon was a licensed .32-calibre pistol.

Police said four of the five people killed were members of the same family who worked at the hotel. The identities of three victims were confirmed as Helena Bharali, Deborshi Kashyap and Narayan Das. Identification of the remaining victims was still underway, according to the information provided by the police.

The person who survived the shooting was identified as Satyen Pathak. His condition was reported to be stable, although initial reports had described the injured person as being in critical condition.

With inputs from Onkar Sarkar

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