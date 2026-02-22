'It is a done deal': Himanta Biswa Sarma on NDA seat-sharing for Assam Assembly elections

Guwahati:

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday (February 22) said that the seat-sharing formula within the NDA for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections has already been finalised.

In Assam, the NDA alliance comprises the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), all of which currently have representation in the Assembly. The Rabha Hasong Joutha Sangram Samiti (RHJSS) and the Janashakti Party (JP) are also NDA partners in the state, though they do not have any sitting MLAs.

'It is a done deal': Himanta

"Our NDA alliance is complete. We know who will contest where; it is a done deal. There is no issue in stitching the alliance," Sarma told reporters at the state BJP headquarters.

"After every process is complete, the state leadership will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the list of probable candidates," he added.

Earlier on January 7, the Assam CM had said the BJP was likely to formalise its seat-sharing agreement with its allies by February 15.

Assam elections 2026

The elections to the 126-member Assembly are likely to be held during March–April and will be the first polls conducted after the delimitation exercise carried out in 2023.

Following delimitation, several constituencies have seen changes in their geographical boundaries, while the status of some seats has shifted from reserved to unreserved and vice versa. These changes have created fresh challenges for both the ruling alliance and the opposition.

Currently, the ruling NDA is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party with 64 MLAs, while its allies—the Asom Gana Parishad (9), United People's Party Liberal (7) and the Bodoland People's Front (3)—also have representation in the House.

On the opposition benches, the Indian National Congress has 26 legislators, the All India United Democratic Front holds 15 seats, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has one MLA. The Assembly also includes one Independent member.

