Guwahati Shocker! Class 9 student stabs mother, dies by suicide after sending message on school group

A disturbing incident has come to the light from Assam's Guwahati where a class 9 student allegedly stabbed her mother before dying by suicide after jumping from the terrace of a multi-storey building, the police said on Saturday.

The incident happened in the Bamunimaidam area of Guwahati on Friday night. According to the police, the boy was a class 9 student at a private school in Geetanagar. On Friday, he attacked his mother with a sharp weapon, leaving her severely injured, especially around the neck.

However, he failed to kill his mother, who has been identified as 50-year-old Chandrani Kalita. She is currently admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Her situation remains extremely critical, and she is receiving the required treatment.

A message in school group and a suicide

Following his failed attempt to kill his mother, the boy purportedly dropped a message in the school's WhatsApp group, asking people to find his house and help his mother who was left severely injured. In his message, he also appealed to his classmates to arrange the ambulance for his mother.

"My phone is left unlocked. Investigators can do whatever they want," the boy purportedly wrote, as reported by Pratidin Time. "Been great knowing yall... Bye," he said in another message.

Later, the boy went to the ABC area and died by suicide after allegedly jumping from a building's terrace, the police said.

Police register case, probe on

It is not clear why the boy attacked his mother before dying by suicide.

According to Pratidin Time, Kalita lived with her son on second floor of house after her divorce, while her mother and sister lived on the first floor. It is reported that Kalita had a strained relationship with her mother and sister, who only realised what had happened after the police arrived.

The police have not issued a statement, but registered a first information report (FIR) and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the attack. Further details will be revealed following a thorough probe.

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