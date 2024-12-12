Thursday, December 12, 2024
     
  Assam bomb scare: Guwahati railway station, Gauhati University receive bomb threats call

Assam bomb scare: Guwahati railway station, Gauhati University receive bomb threats call

Assam: On Thursday, at around 11:00 am, the City Police Control in Guwahati received a telephonic call from the 112 Shillong Police. The caller, using a mobile number, informed the 112 Shillong Police that they were planning to blast a bomb at the Railway Station in Paltan Bazar, Guwahati.

Reported By : Gonika Arora Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Guwahati
Published : Dec 12, 2024 20:31 IST, Updated : Dec 12, 2024 20:32 IST
Guwahati railway station receives a bomb threat call.
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Guwahati railway station receives a bomb threat call.

Assam: Bomb threats were received at the Guwahati railway station and seven locations on the Gauhati University campus today (December 12), police said. Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah said the Meghalaya Police Control Room in Shillong received a call stating that a bomb might be planted at the Guwahati railway station.

"Accordingly, we started the investigation with Meghalaya Police and also carried out precautionary measures at the station. We have so far not found any such object," he told media.

The search and sanitisation operation at the station was carried out jointly by Guwahati Police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF). The Assam Police also received an email claiming that bombs might be planted at seven places on the varsity campus, Barah said.

"The mail did not say there was a bomb but asked the police to take precautionary measures in view of the possibility. We are trying to trace the origin of the mail," he said.

In the meantime, the Guwahati Police along with the security team of the varsity has sanitised the campus, but has not found anything yet, the CP said. When asked if the mail or the phone call was linked to any banned outfit like ULFA(I), the official denied any such possibility.

"Further investigation is going on to find out details. We cannot divulge anything more at this moment," Barah said.

Nothing suspicious was found

The alternative cell number used by the caller has been identified, and further investigation is underway. After a meticulous search by all concerned agencies, nothing suspicious was detected, and all police agencies involved in the bomb detection operation were dispersed.

