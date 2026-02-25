Guwahati Central Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Guwahati Central Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 36 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. It was newly formed in 2023. Earlier, Guwahati was divided into two constituencies, namely Gauhati East and Gauhati West. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The Guwahati Central constituency comes under the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2021, Ramendra Narayan Kalita of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won the seat by defeating Mira Borthakur Goswami of the Congress with a margin of 78,449 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Bijuli Medhi won from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2,51,090 votes by defeating Congress candidate Mira Goswami.

Guwahati Central (Gauhati West) Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,97,063 voters in the Guwahati Central (Gauhati West) constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this,1,46,672 were male and 1,50,383 were female voters. A total of eight voters belonged to the third gender. 501 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Guwahati Central in 2021 was 135 (132 men and 03 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Guwahati Central (Gauhati West) constituency was 2,54,391. Out of this, 1,28,982 voters were male, 1,25,409 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 289 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Guwahati Central (Gauhati West) in 2016 was 96 (79 men and 17 women).

Guwahati Central Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

New Guwahati​ Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Guwahati Central will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Guwahati Central Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Guwahati Central (Gauhati West)​ Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Ramendra Narayan Kalita won the Gauhati West seat with a margin of 78,449 votes (34.73%). He was polled 1,37,533 votes with a vote share of 59.87%. He defeated Congress candidate Mira Borthakur Goswami, who got 59,084 votes (25.72%). Independent candidate Baleswar Rangpi stood third with 5,874 votes (2.56%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Ramendra Narayan Kalita won the Gauhati West seat with a margin of 89,910 votes (43.58%). He received 1,32,184 votes with a vote share of 64.07%. Congress candidate Dr Jury Sharma Bordoloi got 42,274 votes (20.49%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Hemanta Talukdar stood third with 12,397 votes (6.01%).

Guwahati Central (Gauhati West) Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Ramendra Narayan Kalita (AJP)

2016: Ramendra Narayan Kalita (AJP)

2011: Hementa Talukdar (INC)

2006: Ramendra Narayan Kalita (AJP)

2001: Hementa Talukdar (INC)

1996: Ramendra Narayan Kalita (AJP)

1991: Ramendra Narayan Kalita (NAJP)

1985: Ramendra Narayan Kalita (IND)

1983: Tareni (INC)

1978: Kiran Chandra Bezbarua (JNP)

1972: Biren Ram Phookun (INC)

