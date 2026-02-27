Golaghat Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Guwahati:

The Golaghat Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is the constituency number 103 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The Golaghat constituency comes under the Kaziranga Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2021, Ajanta Neog of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat by defeating Bitupan Saikia of the Congress party with a margin of 9,325 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kamakhya Tasa won from the Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 2,48,947 votes by defeating Congress candidate Roselina Tirkey.

Golaghat Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,05,586 voters in the Golaghat constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,02,902 were male and 1,02,683 were female voters. One voter belonged to the third gender. There were 1,374 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Golaghat in 2021 was 390 (386 men and 04 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Golaghat constituency was 1,75,488. Out of this, 89,765 voters were male, 85,723 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 110 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Golaghat in 2016 was 359 (242 men and 117 women).

Golaghat Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Ajanta Neog won the Golaghat seat with a margin of 9,325 votes (5.85%). She received 81,651 votes with a vote share of 50.63%. She defeated Congress candidate Bitupan Saikia, who got 72,326 votes (44.84%). Assam Jatiya Parishad candidate Rina Saikia stood third with 5,062 votes (3.14%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Ajanta Neog won the Golaghat seat with a margin of 5,213 votes (3.54%). She received 73,862 votes with a vote share of 50.17%. BJP candidate Bitupan Saikia got 68,649 votes (46.33%) and was the runner-up. AIUDF candidate Syed Jahid Abdullah stood third with 1,804 votes (1.23%).

Golaghat Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Ajanta Neog (BJP)

2016: Ajanta Neog (INC)

2011: Ajanta Neog (INC)

2006: Ajanta Neog (INC)

2001: Ajanta Neog (INC)

1996: Atul Bora (AGP)

1991: Nagen Neog (INC)

1985: Debeswar Bora (IND)

1983: Nagen Neog (INC)

1978: Soneswar Bora (JNP)

1972: Soneswar Bora (SOP)

Golaghat Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Golaghat Assembly constituency was 1,14,834 or 82.36 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,47,225 or 83.94 per cent.