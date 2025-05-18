'Gogoi went to Pakistan on invitation of ISI, received training there': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma On the inclusion of MPs from the Northeast in the Indian delegation, which will visit several national capitals to brief countries about India's stand in its war against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Sarma said, "We are very happy that three important MPs from the Northeast have been included."

Guwahati:

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched a scathing attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, accusing him of visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The Assam CM added that Gogoi went to Pakistan to "receive training", as he stressed, "We have that document." CM Himanta added, "Gaurav Gogoi went there after receiving the letter from the Pakistan Home Department. He went there following the invitation of the Pakistan government. Not External Affairs, Cultural Ministry; he went there at the invitation of the Pakistan Home Department. It is a serious matter. After this, more considerable action will be taken."

On the inclusion of MPs from the Northeast in the Indian delegation, which will visit several national capitals to brief governments and countries about India's stand in its war against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, Sarma said, "We are very happy that three important MPs from the Northeast have been included in the Indian delegation, one from Nagaland and two from Assam."

"We are feeling extremely proud, and we feel that all the MPs from our region will be able to contribute meaningfully in representing India on the global platform," says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on the all-party delegation visiting key partner countries to showcase India's continued fight against terrorism and Operation Sindoor," he added.