Goalpara East Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Goalpara (Assam) :

The Goalpara East Assembly constituency is one of the 126 constituencies in the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 14 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) are the main parties in the state. The Goalpara East constituency comes under the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2021, Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam of the Indian National Congress (INS) won the seat by defeating Jyotish Das of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with a margin of 45,248 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain won from the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 10,12,481 votes by defeating AIUDF candidate Badruddin Ajmal.

Goalpara East​ Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,23,041 voters in the Goalpara East constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,12,034 were male and 1,10,998 were female voters. A total of nine voters belonged to the third gender. 807 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Goalpara East in 2021 was 146 (143 men and 03 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Goalpara East constituency was 1,89,329. Out of this, 96,013 voters were male, 93,316 were female, and none belonged to the third gender. There were 491 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Goalpara East in 2016 was 441 (454 men and 13 women).

Goalpara East​ Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the Assembly Election in Assam.

Goalpara East Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The Election Commission is yet to announce the dates. The result for Goalpara East will be declared along with the other 125 Assembly constituencies of Assam.

Goalpara East​ Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The political parties in Assam are yet to announce the names of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Goalpara East​ Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Assam Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam won the Goalpara East seat with a margin of 45,248 votes (23.33%). He was polled 1,12,995 votes with a vote share of 57.81%. He defeated Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Jyotish Das, who got 67,747 votes (34.66%). Independent candidate Aminul Hoque stood third with 3,437 votes (1.76%).

In the 2016 Assam Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam won the Goalpara East seat with a margin of 2,581 votes (1.51%). He received 57,374 votes with a vote share of 33.51%. BJP candidate Gauranga Prasad Das got 54,793 votes (32%) and was the runner-up. All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) candidate Shadeed Mazumder stood third with 27,778 votes (16.22%).

Goalpara East​ Assembly Constituency Past Winners:

2021: Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam (INC)

2016: Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam (INC)

2011: Monowar Hussain (AIUDF)

2006: Dulal Chandra Ghosh (NCP)

2001: Shadeed Mazumder (NCP)

1996: Jyotish Das (AGP)

1991: Ratneshwar Das (INC)

1985: Maziruddin Ahmed (IND)

1983: Mohammad Ali (IND)

1978: Birendra Nath Choudhury (CPM)

1972: Balabhadra Das (INC)

Goalpara East​​​ Voter Turnout