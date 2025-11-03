Gaurav Gogoi 100% Pakistani agent, claims Himanta; Congress MP dares him to make SIT report public Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again claimed that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi is "100 per cent a Pakistani agent". To this, Gogoi has dared Sarma to make the SIT report on his alleged links with Pakistan public.

Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reiterated that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi is "100 per cent a Pakistani agent". This is the second time in two days when Sarma claimed that Gogoi, who is Congress' Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha, has links with Pakistan.

"Yes, 100 per cent. People drink milk after mixing some water. Gaurav Gogoi's link with Pakistani agents does not have a little water, it's 100 per cent milk. That means whatever I have said is 100 per cent correct," Sarma said, while speaking to reporters in Tezpur.

Gogoi dares Sarma to make SIT report public

Following Sarma's remark, the Congress MP dared the Assam chief minister to make the report by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on his alleged links with Pakistan public and take action against him.

"Let the chief minister make public the SIT investigation report. If the allegations are indeed serious, I am right here in Assam. Prove them and take action against me," Gogoi told reporters in Hamren.

Gogoi, Congress' Assam unit chief, also said that Sarma will have to leave Assam after the 2026 assembly elections in the northeast state. "We are public representatives, not accused in a court. Allegations made against us must be made public before the people, not hidden behind legal threats. The CM should not suggest that we go to court," he said.

Congress vs BJP over Gogoi's alleged Pakistan links

Sarma and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have regularly attacked Gogoi and alleged that the Congress MP has links to Pakistan and its spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) through his British wife Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi.

A SIT was also constituted by the Assam government to probe Gogoi's links to Pakistan. In September, the SIT submitted its report, which was later tabled to the Assam Cabinet. The report has not been made public yet, however. Meanwhile, Gogoi has always refuted the allegations levelled against him.

Also Read - Gaurav Gogoi 'planted by foreign power', alleges Himanta Sarma; Congress leader hits back