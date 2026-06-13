Five Air Force personnel killed, co-pilot survives in AN-32 aircraft crash in Assam's Jorhat

New Delhi:

Five Air Force personnel were killed in the AN-32 aircraft crash, which took place in the Jorhat district of Assam on Saturday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a statement.

"Five Indian Air Force personnel have lost their lives in the air crash involving the AN-32 transport aircraft at the Jorhat air base in Assam. The co-pilot has survived and is being provided treatment," the statement said.

The Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the crash, officials said. The aircraft was on a routine sortie at around 10 am when the crash occurred.

The IAF said personnel of the crash site management are at the spot, and initial enquiries are being conducted. It also urged people to refrain from speculation till preliminary results are not in.

The identity of the deceased personnel and the co-pilot has not been revealed yet.

Visuals from crash site

Photos and videos from the Jorhat airbase showing the aftermath of the crash have gone viral on social media. Visuals showed thick smoke billowing from the crash site as rescue teams rushed to the area and launched emergency operations.

As per reports, the aircraft caught fire after crashing.

The crash comes more than a year after another AN-32 aircraft made an emergency crash landing in Bagdogra in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on March 7, 2025. All crew members survived that incident and no casualties were reported.

The AN-32 is a Soviet-era twin-engine turboprop transport aircraft that entered service in the 1980s. Designed to operate in challenging terrain and weather conditions, it is widely used for transporting troops, supplies and equipment. The aircraft can carry around 40-50 passengers or up to 7.5 tonnes of cargo.

The Indian Air Force operates a fleet of around 105 AN-32 aircraft, many of which have undergone modernisation. About 35 aircraft were upgraded by Ukraine-based Ukrspetsexport, while the remaining upgrades are being carried out domestically.