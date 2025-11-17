EC orders 'Special Revision' of voter list in Assam ahead of 2026 assembly polls As per the instructions issued by the chief electoral officer (CEO) in Assam, January 1, 2026 will be the qualifying date for the state to carry out the Special Revision.

Guwahati:

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered the 'Special Revision' of voter list in Assam ahead of the assembly elections in the northeast state slated to be held next year, reported news agency PTI. The Special Revision stands somewhere between the annual special summary revision and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

As per the instructions issued by the chief electoral officer (CEO) in Assam, January 1, 2026 will be the qualifying date for the state to carry out the Special Revision. The development comes days after the successful conclusion of the two-phased assembly elections in Bihar, where the top poll body had first conducted the SIR drive.

"As the revision of electoral rolls actually starts with draft publication of electoral rolls, various pre-revision activities are required to be completed well before the actual commencement of Revision of Electoral Rolls, with the sole intention of achieving high fidelity electoral rolls," the order stated.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has welcomed the apex poll body's decision to contest the Special Revision of voter list in the northeast state and said his government will provide all the necessary assistance to the Election Commission to "complete the revision in a transparent and time-bound manner".

"The Govt of Assam welcomes the Election Commission of India’s decision to undertake a Special Revision of the electoral roll with 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date," Sarma posted on X (formerly Twitter). "This will help ensure clean, updated and accurate electoral rolls for all eligible citizens."

Last month, the poll body had announced to conduct the SIR drive in several states and union territories (UTs) - Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. Out of these, assembly elections will be held in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry next year.